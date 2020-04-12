|
MILDRED MAXINE MCINTYRE, 96, of Huntington, left this world for her Heavenly home on Friday, April 10, 2020, at home. She was born November 13, 1923, in Ona, daughter of the late Frank and Chrystal Horton Payne. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles William McIntyre; a brother, Ronald Payne; a sister, Wenona Gillenwater; two nieces and two nephews; and son-in-law, David Taylor. She attended Southside Methodist Church and River Cities Community Church. She was a retired R.N., working in Charleston, W.Va., Johnson City, Tenn., and the VAMC, Huntington. She is survived by two daughters, Deborah McIntyre and Denise Gossage of Huntington; three grandsons, Jason Murdock, Justine Gossage and Jared Gossage; seven great-grandchildren, Titus, Vaida, Rylen, Ayden, Bryce, Nolan and Julia Murdock; one sister, Frankie Ekins; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was the matriarch of the entire family, and she will be greatly missed by all who loved her. Private family funeral service will be held on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. The family extends a special thank you to the staff from Right at Home and Hospice of Huntington. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 12, 2020