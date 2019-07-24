







MILDRED MORRISON CALDWELL, 95, of Ona, beloved wife, mother and grannie, entered her eternal home July 22, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. She was the daughter of the late Luther and Mary Rimmer Morrison. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Ann Caldwell. She is survived by her husband of 74 years, Lewis E. "Gene" Caldwell; daughters, Mary Gene "Genie" Beheler Burdick (Michael), Joyce "Jo" Ross (James) and Susan McComas (Tom); grandchildren, Philip and Thomas Beheler, Benjamin and Bethany Ross, Erin McComas Carter (Chris) and Jenna McComas; great-granddaughter, Keeley Carter; brother, James Morrison, and sister, Maxine Turley; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws, all of which she treasured. She graduated from Milton High School and the Huntington School of Business and was the first woman hired at the Huntington Nickel Plant, working in Orders and Scheduling during World War II. She and Gene were the caretakers of the Guyandotte Baptist Association Camp in Ona for 30 years. Mildred was carried into Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church by her father as a newborn, was saved there at an early age and was faithful all her life. Over the years, she served as a Sunday School teacher, Youth Leader, Church Clerk and American Baptist Women's Ministries leader. As a young mother, she began the church's monthly newsletter, which has now been published continuously for 62 years, with she being the editor for 59 years. She considered this her ministry. She authored a history of the Ona Community and two editions of the history of Beulah Ann Baptist Church. She treasured family history and kept records and scrapbooks, which we will always cherish. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church by Pastors Greg Lunsford, Tim Messinger and Jason Salmons. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, and after 10 a.m. Thursday at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Beulah Ann Missionary Baptist Church for missions or for the Newsletter Fund, or to the National Scleroderma Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 24, 2019