DR. MILLER M. MILROY, of Richwood, died January 22, 2020, at the age of 105. His life was one of dedication to family, church and community. He served the people of Richwood in the practice of dentistry for four decades, was a loving husband and father, a strong supporter of his church and civic endeavors, and an ardent fan of local and state sports. Dr. Milroy was born in Fenwick on January 30, 1914. He graduated from Cowen High School in 1932, and in 1937 earned a B.S. Degree, followed by a D.D.S. degree for both Dental Surgery and Dental Medicine from the University of Pittsburgh where he studied at the school's famed Cathedral of Learning Building. Upon completing his education, Dr. Milroy opened a dental office on West Main Street in Richwood and continued that general practice until he retired in 1978. Dr. Milroy and his late wife, Mary Kathryn (Harman), a native of Camden-on-Gauley, immediately became active in the community. Mary brought a love of family, music and a mutual interest in sports to the union. Dr. Milroy had been a high school athlete and had attended many major national athletic events while a student at Pitt. One of his best memories was flying with Chuck Yeager to the Gator Bowl. Dr. Milroy and his late wife, Mary Kathryn, faithfully attended Greenbrier Military School games where son Steve participated in all sports. Steve was named Most Valuable Player in a Military League Basketball Tournament. The Milroys also followed son Tom when he played for the University of Maryland. He was captain of the basketball team his senior year and was named Honorary Captain years later when the new basketball facility was opened. Tom's biggest award was being named the Scholar Athlete in the Atlantic Coast Conference. When daughter Kathryn was head majorette for the RHS Band, Dr. Milroy led a drive to purchase new uniforms. Kathryn attended Greenbrier College for women for two years, then graduated from WVU and pursued a career in public education. The Milroys were lifelong, ardent supporters of Richwood High School, West Virginia University and Pitt athletics. Dr. Milroy was a member of professional organizations, including Psi Omega Fraternity, Kanawha Valley Dental Society, West Virginia Dental Society and the American Dental Association. His civic involvement included membership in Holy Family Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus, Cherry Hill Country Club, where he was a life member, and the Richwood Rotary Club. Dr. Milroy was recognized by Rotary International as having been a member of that fraternal organization since 1937, making the most consecutive years as a Rotarian, 81 years. He became a Paul Harris Fellow and a Century Club member through Rotary District 7550. In 1942, Dr. Milroy, then President of the Richwood Rotary Club, had been instrumental in the organization of the Quinwood Rotary Club. Dr. Milroy was preceded in death by his parent, a brother and sister, and by his wife of 74 years, son-in-law, George Miller, and a grandson, George Henry Miller Jr. Special thanks to Caregivers Connie Dearfield, Gloria Schultz, Jamie Bailey, Richard Cook and Lifetime friend Edgel Faulkner. Survivors: Daughter, Kathryn Miller, a retired schoolteacher of Tega Cay, SC; Sons, Dr. Stephen Milroy and wife, Karin, of Charleston, WV, Dr. Thomas Milroy and wife, Allannah, of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; Five grandchildren, Mary Clara Sartwell of Tega Cay, SC, Matt Milroy of Hilton Head Island, SC, Mary Beth Milroy of Charleston, WV, Adrian Milroy and Dr. Desmond Milroy of Montreal, Quebec, Canada; and four great-grandchildren. Mass of Christian Burial will be Monday, January 27, 2020, at 11 a.m., Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, Richwood, WV. Friends may call Sunday, January 26, 2020, from 2 till 4 p.m. in Simons-Coleman Funeral Home, WV. Rosary will be conducted at 3:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Interment will be in Mountain View Memorial Park, Richwood, WV, with Father Quy Dang officiating.