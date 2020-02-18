|
MINNIE A. LUCAS, 62 of South Point, Ohio, passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born August 16, 1957, in Baltimore, Md., a daughter of the late Frank Henry Buck and Mary Louise Jordan Eakle. She was preceded in death by her husband Darrell Lucas. She is survived by her daughter Cindy Nichols (Ben) and her son Darrell Bowen (Jessica Perry), all of South Point, Ohio; sisters Ruby Vance and Daisy Nichols; brothers Joe, George and Danny Buck; grandchildren Leonard, Matthew, Emily, Jessie, Emma, Katelyn, Sophia. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with funeral services following at 8 p.m. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020