







MINNIE DENISE "DEE" MEDDINGS, 48, of Dunlow, W.Va., died Saturday, June 8, 2019, at Three Rivers Medical Center in Louisa, Ky. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel by Brother Jess Allen and Brother Emanuel Ferguson. Burial will follow at Bill Perry Cemetery, Dunlow, W.Va. She was born September 12, 1970, in Huntington, a daughter of Frances Marcum of Dunlow, W.Va., and the late Riley Marcum. Dee worked as a teacher's aide at Dunlow Elementary School as well as a transportation aide for special needs children riding the school bus. She loved each and every child that she worked with, and they loved her as well. She was also a member of the Fairmount United Baptist Church. Her grandmother, Shirley Nutter, also preceded her in death. Survivors include her loving husband, Bobby Meddings; a sister, Barb York of Ransom, Ky.; a brother, John Riley Marcum and wife, Julie of Turkey Creek, Ky.; seven nieces and nephews, Cody Marcum, Markah Jade York, Matthew York, Kayley Cripe, Stephen Cripe, Teresa Stamper and Alvie Junior Meddings; and special friends, Donald and Mia Stamper. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at Morris Funeral Home, Wayne. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 10, 2019