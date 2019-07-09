Home

MITZI JENKINS CARPENTER

MITZI JENKINS CARPENTER, 45, of Coal Grove, Ohio, wife of Marc A. Carpenter, died July 5 in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was program director of Lawrence County Domestic Violence Task Force. There will be a memorial service 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Gateway Baptist Church, Ironton. Visitation will be two hours before service. Memorials may be made to the Wheelersburg Animal Hospital, 9103 Ohio River Road, Wheelersburg, Ohio 45694. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 9, 2019
