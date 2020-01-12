The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
1:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
MONICA LOUISE SPEARS


1954 - 2020
MONICA LOUISE SPEARS Obituary

MONICA LOUISE SPEARS, 65, of Maryville, Tenn., formerly of Barboursville, passed away January 8, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Jobe. Burial will be in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born April 28, 1954, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Oscar Ray and Josephine Marie Davis Harden. Monica was preceded in death by her grandson, Nathaniel Spears, and her brother and sister-in-law, Dennis and Carlene Harden. She is survived by her husband, Mark Spears; son, Jamey Spears and Sara of Maryville, Tenn.; sisters and brothers-in-law, Kathy and Allen Sowards of Culloden, Patricia and Bill Spears of Barboursville, Angela Roach of Huntington and Tammy Grose of Barboursville; brother and sister-in-law, Timmy and Donna Harden of Huntington; grandchildren, Lydia and Issac Spears; great-grandson, James; several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 12, 2020
