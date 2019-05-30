







MONTE LEE ALDRIDGE, 72, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at his residence. He was born in Ironton, Ohio, on July 16, 1946, to the late John M. and Wanda Barnes Aldridge. Monte was a graduate of Dawson Bryant High School. After graduation Monte served his country by joining the U.S. Army, where he served in the Vietnam War. He held several positions and retired from Armco Steel after more than 20 years of service. Monte enjoyed watching football and baseball and supported all the local teams, and he loved to hunt and fish. He was of the Baptist faith. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Brent Lee Aldridge, and his best friend and fishing buddy, Donnie Barker. Monte is survived by a son, Tyler (Rachel) Aldridge of Lavalette, W.Va.; a daughter, Jennifer (Michael Misner) Aldridge of Ironton, Ohio; and two granddaughters, Julia Lewis and Sara Aldridge. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South 6th Street, Ironton. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the funeral home with Brother Dave Schug officiating. Interment will follow in Woodland Cemetery, 824 Lorain St., Ironton. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the service on Saturday. Online condolences may be made to the Aldridge family by visiting www.tracybrammerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 30, 2019