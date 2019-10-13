|
|
On October 10, 2019, MORRIS JENNINGS EDMUNDS II went to be with his Heavenly Father, very peacefully, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Morris was born on February 1, 1943, the son of the late Morris Jennings Edmunds I and Martha Clausen Edmunds Dean. He was a 1960 Graduate of Huntington East High School and a Marshall University Graduate of 1974. He also served in the 1931 Communications Squadron in the United States Air Force and was last stationed in Anchorage, Alaska, until 1965. He is survived by his beloved wife, Shirley Baisden Edmunds; one brother, Rick Edmunds of Proctorville, Ohio; half-sister, Linda Edmunds Borg of Oregon; son, Scott and (Robin) Edmunds of Ona; daughter, Julia Edmunds of Lebanon, Tenn.; seven grandchildren, Zach and Molly Sydenstricker, Grace and Noel Edmunds, Brittney and (Alex) Smith, and Zachary Hughart; and three great-grandchildren, Ellie, Matthew and Emma Smith (The Moose Pack). Morris was a member of the Milton Baptist Church for over 25 years where he served as Treasurer and on various committees throughout his time there. It would be hard to list the number of things he did for the church and all the other activities he was a part of. His passion laid with the Boy Scouts of America. He was the Cub Master of Pack 96, The Charter Organization Representative of MBC and The Membership Chair for the Adena District. He was also an avid golfer, which he enjoyed with many special friends. He was a lifelong Marshall Football season ticket holder where he enjoyed watching the Herd play football, a true Son of Marshall. Morris worked for Bearings Inc. for 28 years and retired in 2005 from Snap on Industrial after serving 12 years. Visitation will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Oct. 14, 2019, at Milton Baptist Church and after 10 a.m. Tuesday at the church. Funeral services will be Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at 11 a.m., also at the church, with Pastor Allen Stewart and Associate Pastor Tracy Mills officiating. Burial with military rites at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in Honor of Morris J. Edmunds to Milton Baptist Church, 1123 Church Street, Milton, WV 25541. This money will be divided between the Boy Scout and Cub Scouts of the Church. Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019