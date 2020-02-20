|
MOTT JERRY BLAKE, devoted husband, father, grandfather and uncle, went to be with his Lord and Savior on February 18, 2020. Mott was born in Guyandotte, Huntington, W.Va., and grew up on Barker Ridge, attending Milton High School. Mott attended Marshall University and while there met his wife, Pauline, through his best friend in ROTC, Tom Smith, who was Pauline's brother. After graduating he went to work for Inco Alloys International where he worked as a research metallurgist where his team would eventually earn a patent for his research. Mott and Pauline raised their family in Lesage, W.Va., and were always a guiding influence and example for not only their children but many of the children in their community. They became hosts to exchange students from abroad and developed an interest in many cultures and languages. They traveled to Japan, England and France, but their favorite destination was Pocahontas County, W.Va., at Watoga State Park where they made many wonderful friends and great memories with their children and grandchildren. Mott was very proud of his children and grandchildren and was always a pillar of support and laughter for them. He took his grandchildren on many great adventures including a trip out west on a train to visit Montana, Wyoming, Yellowstone National Park and South Dakota. Mott was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 58 years, Pauline Blake, son, William Thomas Blake, parents, Mott and Opal Blake, sister, Mary Frazier, brother, Tim Blake, and sister, Ethel Underwood. Mott is survived by daughter, Karen Beazlie and husband Michael of Cary, N.C.; son, Tim Blake of Atlanta, Georgia, son, Mott Jay Blake of Phoenix, Arizona; grandchildren, Blake Beazlie and wife Kim of Denver, N.C., grandson, Benjamin Beazlie of Raleigh, N.C., and granddaughter, Emily Beazlie of Cary, N.C.; as well as numerous well-loved nephews and nieces. Whitehurst Powell Funeral Home in Crestview, Florida, will handle arrangements, with Pastor Jerry Nelson officiating. Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 20, at Whitehurst-Powell Funeral Home in Crestview, Florida. The family will receive friends at the funeral home starting at 1 p.m. Interment is at Liveoak Park Memorial Cemetery in Crestview, Florida.