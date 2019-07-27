|
|
|
MSgt (retired) JEFFREY PAUL WILLIAMSON, 62, formerly of Huntington, husband of Janice LaBarbera Williamson, died July 19 in Vidant Medical Center, Greenville, N.C. He retired from the United States Air Force. There was a memorial service 11 a.m. Tuesday, July 23, at First United Methodist Church, Washington, N.C., with burial in the church prayer garden. Memorials may be made to the N.C. Troopers Association, Caisson Unit, PO Box 840, Summerfield, NC 27358. Paul Funeral Home and Crematory, Washington, is assisting his family. www.paulfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 27, 2019