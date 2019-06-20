The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 22, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for MURIEL GOODMAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

MURIEL V. GOODMAN


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
MURIEL V. GOODMAN Obituary




MURIEL V. GOODMAN, 82, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Pastor Danny Dailey. Burial will be in Goodman Family Cemetery. She was born April 22, 1937, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ollie and Georgia Napier Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gallie Goodman Sr.; brothers, Rocky Mills, Frank Mills and Dale Baker; sisters, Linda Sue Pease and Kathleen Harris. She is survived by her daughter, Georgia Goodman, South Euclid, Ohio; son, Gallie Goodman Jr., Streetsboro, Ohio; sisters, Gail Bills, Proctorville, Ohio, Teresa Okicki, North Olmstead, Ohio, Lucian Baker, Waldo, Ohio, and Ronnie Baker of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Amanda, Melissa, Mariah, Krystal, Justin and Samantha; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now