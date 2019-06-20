|
MURIEL V. GOODMAN, 82, of East Lynn, W.Va., passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 22, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, W.Va., by Pastor Danny Dailey. Burial will be in Goodman Family Cemetery. She was born April 22, 1937, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Ollie and Georgia Napier Mills. She was preceded in death by her husband, Gallie Goodman Sr.; brothers, Rocky Mills, Frank Mills and Dale Baker; sisters, Linda Sue Pease and Kathleen Harris. She is survived by her daughter, Georgia Goodman, South Euclid, Ohio; son, Gallie Goodman Jr., Streetsboro, Ohio; sisters, Gail Bills, Proctorville, Ohio, Teresa Okicki, North Olmstead, Ohio, Lucian Baker, Waldo, Ohio, and Ronnie Baker of Austin, Texas; grandchildren, Amanda, Melissa, Mariah, Krystal, Justin and Samantha; and five great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 20, 2019