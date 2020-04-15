|
|
MYKAELA NICOLE RILEA, 26, of Ceredo, passed away April 6, 2020. She was born July 29, 1993, in Show Low, Ariz. She is survived by her mother and father, Hope and Gregory Skeens; two brothers, Hayden Rilea, Dylan Rilea; sister-in-law, Bethany Rilea; a nephew, Reese Rilea; one sister, Jocie Skeens; grandfather, John Skeens; several aunts, uncles and cousins. She was a Transition Manager for a convenience store chain. She graduated from Blue Ridge High School in Pinetop-Lakeside, Ariz., in 2012. No formal services are planned at this time; however, friends and family will be notified if this should change. Mykaela had a wonderful spirit that lifted the hearts of everyone that got to know her. Her smile and laughter was infectious. She was loved by so many, and will be truly missed by us all. Reger Funeral Home and Crematory Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 15, 2020