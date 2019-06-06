|
MYRON LEROY LAWSON SR., 73, of Huntington, passed away at his home on Monday, June 3, 2019, after a short illness. Myron was born on December 8, 1945, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Cole and Elizabeth Thompson Lawson. He attended local schools and was retired from the City of Huntington. Besides his parents, Myron is preceded in death by his wife, Catherine Cremeans Lawson; a son, Charles Lawson; and a brother, Cole Lawson II. Survivors include his three daughters, Theresa Jackson, Linda Lawson and Cathy (Roger) McKenzie, all of Huntington; a son, Myron (Patricia) Lawson Jr. of Huntington; two brothers, James (Nellie) Lawson of Huntington and Alfred (Katie) Lawson of Louisville, Ky.; a sister, Lola (David) Ward of Rolling Prairie, Ind.; 10 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and numerous other family members and friends. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 6, at Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 7, at Chapman's Mortuary, with interment to follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 6, 2019