MYRTLE GORDON ROY, 97 years old of Barboursville, passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Paramount Senior Living at Midland Meadows in Ona, W.Va. She was born October 31, 1921, a daughter of the late Gordon Roy and Grace Clay. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Lester Roy; two brothers, Sherwood Clay, Lowell Clay; and one sister, Afton Wheeler. She is survived by her son, Gary Roy (Sheila) of Barboursville; grandson, Chris Roy of Barboursville; granddaughter, Tonya Mendez of St. Albans; great-grandson, Josh Roy of Barboursville; great-granddaughter, Trinity Mendez of St. Albans; sister, Wanda Hutchison of Proctorville, Ohio; brothers, Henry "Red" Clay (Jenny), Howard Clay (Cade) of Barboursville; and numerous nieces and nephews. During WWII, she and her husband lived in the South Pacific and the Hawaiian Islands while Lester was stationed there. Later, they lived in Arizona, Texas and then returned to Barboursville. During retirement, they had a winter home in Florida. She was a Past Worthy Matron of Eastern Star Lodge #95 in Barboursville, and was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. The family would like to thank the staff at Paramount Senior Living at Midland Meadows and Hospice of Huntington for their loving care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, 5747 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV 25705. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church with Rev. Gary N. Shepard officiating. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Those serving as pallbearers are Chris Roy, Scott Roy, Joe Clay, Roger Cole, Lanny Clay and Scott Wheeler. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until service time Wednesday at Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Henson & Kitchen Mortuary, 6357 E. Pea Ridge Road, Huntington, WV, is caring for the family. Online condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.hensonandkitchen.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019