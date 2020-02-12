|
NAJETTE BETER SAOUAN DELANEY passed away peacefully on February 9, 2020, in Columbus, Ohio. Born in Huntington, W.Va., she is the daughter of Mike Beter Saouan and Angel Beter Saouan. She is survived by her husband of 43 years, Thomas Kevin Delaney, and dear children, Dr. Bridget Feldmann, Theresa Hughes and Michael Delaney, and grandchildren, Christopher, Kevin and Daniel Feldmann and Lydia and Liam Hughes. She is also survived by her dear and loving brother and sister, Michael Saouan and Janina Michael, both of Huntington, W.Va. Najette is a graduate of Marshall University. She worked in clinical laboratories, was a devoted homemaker, a lector at church and a member of local groups of a parliamentary association. Funeral Mass will be held 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, W.Va., with Monsignor Dean Borgmeyer, Celebrant. Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church connection space before Mass. Rite of committal and burial will follow Mass at Spring Hill Cemetery. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020