NAKITA NORRIS, 32, of Ironton, son of Jerry and Becky Roman Norris, died Jan. 1. He was a mechanic. Funeral service will be 3 p.m. Jan. 5, Dawson Bryant High School, Coal Grove, Ohio; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Burlington, Ohio. Visitation will be two hours before service at the high school. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Slack and Wallace Funeral Home, South Point, Ohio, to help with funeral expenses. www.slackandwallace.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 3, 2020