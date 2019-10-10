Home

Robertson Funeral & Cremation Service
10310-300 Feldfarm Lane
Charlotte, NC 28210
704-752-7710
More Obituaries for NANCY ADKINS
NANCY ADKINS

NANCY ADKINS Obituary




NANCY ADKINS, 79, of Charlotte, N.C., previously of Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully at home on October 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she will be missed by all who are left behind. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Northside Baptist Church, Charlotte. Memorials may be made in her name to Hospice of Charlotte, who provided excellent care for her at the end of her life. Hospice of Charlotte can accept donations at PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019
