NANCY ADKINS, 79, of Charlotte, N.C., previously of Huntington, W.Va., died peacefully at home on October 8, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, sister and friend; she will be missed by all who are left behind. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 12, 2019, at Northside Baptist Church, Charlotte. Memorials may be made in her name to Hospice of Charlotte, who provided excellent care for her at the end of her life. Hospice of Charlotte can accept donations at PO Box 470408, Charlotte, NC 28247. For the full obituary, visit www.throbertson.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 10, 2019