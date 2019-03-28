The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY MCMULLEN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY ANN (LILLY) MCMULLEN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY ANN (LILLY) MCMULLEN Obituary




NANCY ANN (LILLY) MCMULLEN, 71, of Culloden, passed away March 23, 2019. She was born August 24, 1947, in Charleston, W.Va., daughter of the late Vernon C. and Pauline M. Champe Lilly. She retired after a long career with the Social Security Administration. Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle M. and Dennis Salyers of Ironton, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, David and Jennifer Lilly of Johnson City, Tenn.; niece, Kristi Lilly; nephew, Christopher Lilly; great-nephew, Kaos; grandchildren, Matthew and Mackenzie Salyers, Janna Salyers, Evan Salyers and Jillian and Dalton Monk; great-granddaughter, Evangeline Salyers; many special cousins, extended family and treasured friends; and her beloved dog, Romeo. Nancy has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Tri-State K9 Lifeline, P.O. Box 1663, Ashland, KY 41105. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with funeral services being conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now