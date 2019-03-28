|
NANCY ANN (LILLY) MCMULLEN, 71, of Culloden, passed away March 23, 2019. She was born August 24, 1947, in Charleston, W.Va., daughter of the late Vernon C. and Pauline M. Champe Lilly. She retired after a long career with the Social Security Administration. Nancy is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Michelle M. and Dennis Salyers of Ironton, Ohio; brother and sister-in-law, David and Jennifer Lilly of Johnson City, Tenn.; niece, Kristi Lilly; nephew, Christopher Lilly; great-nephew, Kaos; grandchildren, Matthew and Mackenzie Salyers, Janna Salyers, Evan Salyers and Jillian and Dalton Monk; great-granddaughter, Evangeline Salyers; many special cousins, extended family and treasured friends; and her beloved dog, Romeo. Nancy has requested in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Tri-State K9 Lifeline, P.O. Box 1663, Ashland, KY 41105. Visitation will be from 12:30 to 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, with funeral services being conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 28, 2019