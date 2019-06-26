







NANCY E. ADKINS, 78, of Hopewell, Virginia, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, June 24, 2019, at the Hopewell Health Care Facility in Hopewell, Virginia. Born June 9, 1941, in Lincoln County, to the late Merle and Alma Warren, she is preceded in death by one sister, Barbara Newton, and one son, Baby Adkins. Those left to cherish her memory are two sisters, Sally Trippett of Charleston, West Virginia, and Dorothy Leece of Riverview, Florida. In addition are two sons, David (Karen) Adkins of Kenova, Sean (Sonya) Adkins of Hopewell, Virginia. She is also survived by Joshua Adkins, Daniel Adkins, Jacob Adkins, Kevin Adkins, Christopher Grizzell, Jonathan (Rachael) Adkins, Justin Adkins; one great-granddaughter, Amelia Rose Adkins; and a great host of family and friends. Friends and family may gather on Friday, June 28, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville. Service will follow at 11 a.m. with son, Sean Adkins, and Roger Mooney officiating. Burial will follow at White Chapel Memorial Gardens in Barboursville, West Virginia, with family and friends serving as pallbearers. Memorial contributions can be made to The Gideon International Ministry. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary