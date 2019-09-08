|
NANCY JANE BAILEY passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at Wyngate Senior Living, Barboursville. Nancy was born January 25, 1929, the daughter of the late Lee and Dorothy Calhoun. She graduated from Huntington High School in 1947. She retired from Appalachian Power Company after 40 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband, Earl Bailey; and two brothers, Bud and Robert "Bob" Calhoun. She is survived by sisters in law, Barbara Calhoun, Jean Bailey and Eleanor Roach. She is also survived by a very special friend, Ann Black. Per Nancy's request there will be no services. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 8, 2019