Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY KINCAID
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY JUDITH KINCAID

Obituary Condolences Flowers

NANCY JUDITH KINCAID Obituary




NANCY JUDITH KINCAID, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born on April 1, 1942, a daughter to the late Anna and Israel Carter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vinson Kincaid; two brothers, Frank Carter and Dave Carter; and sister, Barbara Wiloch. Nancy is survived by three daughters, Gail Medley of Ashland, Ky., Mary Litchfield of South Point, Ohio, and Carol Fuller of Pennsylvania; one son, Raymond Smith of Chesapeake, Ohio; one sister, Mary Bates of Chicago, Ill.; a special granddaughter, Jennifer Akers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Prichard; along with many nieces and nephews. Nancy loved to play bingo, and she loved her family. Private family services will be held. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries