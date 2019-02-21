|
NANCY JUDITH KINCAID, beloved wife and mother, passed away on Monday, February 18, 2019, at her residence. She was born on April 1, 1942, a daughter to the late Anna and Israel Carter. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Vinson Kincaid; two brothers, Frank Carter and Dave Carter; and sister, Barbara Wiloch. Nancy is survived by three daughters, Gail Medley of Ashland, Ky., Mary Litchfield of South Point, Ohio, and Carol Fuller of Pennsylvania; one son, Raymond Smith of Chesapeake, Ohio; one sister, Mary Bates of Chicago, Ill.; a special granddaughter, Jennifer Akers; many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-granddaughter, Aubrey Prichard; along with many nieces and nephews. Nancy loved to play bingo, and she loved her family. Private family services will be held. Schneider-Hall Funeral Home in Chesapeake, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at schneiderhallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 21, 2019