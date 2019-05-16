|
|
NANCY KATHERINE STUMP, Ed.D., 74, of Huntington, life partner of Donald F. Nosset III for 41 years, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born September 12, 1944, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry Blaine and Opal Lanham Stump. She retired in 2016 from Marshall University as a professor, having taught French classes for 48 years. Nancy attended Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. In addition to Donald, survivors include his mother and her special friend, Lorraine Nosset of Huntington; and a cousin and his wife, Rex and Judy Burford of Wilmington, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Dr. Jerry Wood officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit one hour prior to services on Friday at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019