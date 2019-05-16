The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
(304) 523-9424
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
1:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, May 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
2851 3rd Avenue
Huntington, WV 25702
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for NANCY STUMP
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NANCY KATHERINE STUMP


1944 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
NANCY KATHERINE STUMP Obituary




NANCY KATHERINE STUMP, Ed.D., 74, of Huntington, life partner of Donald F. Nosset III for 41 years, died Monday, May 13, 2019, in St. Mary's Medical Center. She was born September 12, 1944, in Charleston, W.Va., a daughter of the late Harry Blaine and Opal Lanham Stump. She retired in 2016 from Marshall University as a professor, having taught French classes for 48 years. Nancy attended Beverly Hills United Methodist Church. In addition to Donald, survivors include his mother and her special friend, Lorraine Nosset of Huntington; and a cousin and his wife, Rex and Judy Burford of Wilmington, N.C. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Friday, May 17, 2019, at Chapman's Mortuary with Dr. Jerry Wood officiating. Burial will be in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends may visit one hour prior to services on Friday at Chapman's Mortuary and send condolences to www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapman's Mortuary & Crematory
Download Now