Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
3:00 PM
Holy Spirit Orthodox Church Social Hall,
1 Woodhaven Drive,
Huntington, WV
NANCY L. (HADCOCK) MAYLE, age 67, of Culloden, a Herkimer native, beloved wife of Lemuel Leroy Mayle, passed away suddenly from surgery complications on Monday, February 24, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in West Virginia. She was the daughter of the late George Francis and Eleanor Jane (Shaul) Hadcock of Herkimer. She is survived by her beloved family, Lemuel Leroy Mayle, husband of 46 years; five children, Brian (Kara) Mayle, Caryn Mayle, Jana Mayle, Alissa Mayle (Jimmy Hardwick) and Patrick Mayle (Scott Mullins); her siblings, Patricia (Richard) Lawrence and Janey (David) Carrico; eleven grandchildren, Emily (Josh) Warner, Andrew Mayle, Allyson Mayle, Alexander Mayle, Jonathan Henry, Jadyn Henry (Chris Scarberry), Jorjana Glenn, Gracelyn Glenn, Kyran Glenn, Elliana Hardwick and Kynlea Miller; and four great-grandchildren, Bryce Warner, Brock Warner, Easton Scarberry and Lucas Scarberry. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to her Celebration of Life, commencing on Friday, February 28, at 3 p.m. from Holy Spirit Orthodox Church Social Hall, 1 Woodhaven Drive, Huntington. There are no calling hours. Helping others was a passion of Nancy's as she had a bachelor's in social work and worked mostly in the social work field during her time here on Earth. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in honor of Nancy to your local breast cancer foundation or addiction/recovery facility. Nancy and her family's care has been placed in the trust of Mohawk Valley Funerals and Cremations, 7507 State Route 5 (between Little Falls and St. Johnsville), 315-508-5131. Please remember Nancy's life by adding to her tribute located at www.mohawkvalleyfunerals.com.

