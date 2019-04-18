







NANCY LEE HANKINS BRALEY, 91, of Ona, formerly of East Pea Ridge, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 16, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel with Rev. Kim Miller of The Women at the Well Ministry and Rev. Sue Jarrett (retired), formerly of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church, officiating. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born November 17, 1927, in Welch, W.Va., a daughter of the late George and Alice Gussler Hankins Sr. She was a member of Pea Ridge United Methodist Church since March 25, 1951, and most recently worshiped through The Women at the Well Ministry at Paramount Assisted Living. She was preceded in death by her husband, Claudy Braley; one sister, Alice Perry; and one brother, George Dow Hankins. She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Ed (Sheila) Braley of Ona, Tom (Rosemary) Braley of Milton, Don (Shelly) Braley of Ona; one brother, James (Karen) Hankins of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Jamie Braley, Leah Ball, Sarah (Dr. Larry) Dial, Chad Braley, Cody (Megan) Braley and Jan Caldwell; great-grandchildren, Morgan and Emma Jo Braley, Loren Ball and Mikel (Austin) Jeffers, Mason, Kinslee and Kaylyn Dial, Bergen and Cameron Braley, and Mickey Ballestero; and numerous nieces and nephews from the Hankins and Braley families. Pallbearers will be Jamie Braley, Dr. Larry Dial, Mason Dial, Chad Braley, Cody Braley and Austin Jeffers. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Huntington or Pea Ridge United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 18, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary