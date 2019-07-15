The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
NANCY LEE O'NEAL

NANCY LEE O'NEAL, 75, of Princeton, W.Va., passed away Friday, July 12, 2019. She was born February 15, 1944, in Mercer County, a daughter of the late Woodrow Wilson Pendleton and Hazel Jackson Bowling. She is also preceded in death by one son, Casey O'Neal; stepson, Gary O'Neal; and one brother, Homer Pendleton. She was a 1962 graduate of Princeton High School and then graduated in 1966 from Concord College. She taught high school and worked with the Health Council then devoted her life to raising her children. She was a member of First United Methodist Church in Princeton, W.Va. She is survived by her husband, Bill O'Neal; one daughter, Christy O'Neal Hedrick (David); one son, Riley O'Neal; four grandchildren, Isabella Hedrick, Savannah Hedrick, Alexandria Hedrick and Dalton Hedrick; and two nephews, Mike Pendleton (Kim) and Wes Pendleton. At her request she will be cremated, and there will be no services. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 15, 2019
