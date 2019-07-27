|
NANCY "JOAN" MARTIN, 82, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019, at her daughter's residence. She was born November 1, 1936, in Wayne County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Walter and Evelyn Plymale Carter. Also preceding her in death were her husband, Michael James Martin, and a son, Michael Martin. She was a caregiver. Survivors include six daughters, Denise Withers of Huntington, Diane (Roger) McGlothin of East Lynn, W.Va., Donna Withers of Huntington, Delores (Eric) Chapman of Ona, W.Va., Sheila (Gerald) Byous of California and Elizabeth Martin of Huntington; eight grandchildren, Staci McGlothin, Misti Robertson, Nicole Johnson, Joseph Byous, Marissa Boyle, Deric Chapman, Caitlin Dawn Martin and David Michael Martin; and several great-grandchildren, including a special great-grandson, Christian Rowe. A memorial service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at the Shepherds Fold Baptist Church with Pastor Jeff Lycan officiating. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.chapmans-mortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 27, 2019