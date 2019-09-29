|
|
NANCY MCCANN, 71, of Huntington, passed away Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington. She was born September 3, 1948, in Charleston, W.Va. She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Phyllis Friedman, and one brother, Greg Friedman. She retired from St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. She is survived by her husband, Rick McCann; one son, Vik Subbaro of Florida; two daughters, Tara Neblett and Shani Subbaro, both of Houston, TX; six grandchildren; two brothers, James Friedman of Charleston, W.Va., and Craig Friedman of Barboursville; and several nieces and nephews. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 29, 2019