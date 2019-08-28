|
NANCY PEARL CANTER, 60, of Huntington, passed away Saturday, August 24, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Thursday, August 29, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor Charlie Mays. Burial will be in Rosemont Memorial Gardens, Huntington. She was born October 21, 1958, in Lesage, W.Va., a daughter of the late James Everett and Lillie Mae Beaver Canter. She is survived by her two daughters and sons-in-law, Crystal and Hubert Gibson and Jennifer and Jack Lemaster, and their father, Donald Wintz and companion Ginger Gibson, all of Huntington; and four grandchildren, Brooklyn Gibson, Todd Emmert, Braylynn Emmert and Julian Lemaster; sisters and brother, Mary Canter, Norma Forrest, Regina Tassen, all of Huntington, and Buddy Canter of Wayne; numerous nieces and nephews; special cousin, Lorraine Glover, who helped raise Nancy; and John, who was a great neighbor and friend. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the funeral home to help with funeral expenses. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 28, 2019