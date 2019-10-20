|
|
NAOMI RUTH MARTIN, born January 5, 1928, departed this life and entered her heavenly home on October 18, 2019, at the age of Ninety-One years, Nine months and Thirteen days. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Myrtie Graham; husband, Robert E. Martin; one son, Robert E. Martin II; two brothers, Herman Graham and Walter Graham Jr.; and one sister-in-law, Ruby Graham. She was a true definition of a virtuous woman, for her price was far above rubies. Her faith was amazing, and she sought his will and followed his ways. She had a loving and gentle spirit that could only come from Christ. Her greatest joy was attending Middle Fork Baptist Church where she was a founding member. She enjoyed reading, crocheting and porch sitting with family and friends. She was also a member of the Order of Eastern Star of Hamlin, W.Va. She is survived by her sister-in-law, Shelba Graham; daughter-in-law, Sharon (Jesse) Adkins; their grandkids, Zadyn and Peyton; nieces and nephews, Danny Graham, Newt (Bev) Graham, Paul (Keitha) Graham, Karen (Wayne) McComas, Lisa (Terry) McGrady, Billy Graham, Walt (Aimee) McGrady and Traci McComas; her son, Grayson Ashton Graham; and a great-great-niece and -nephew that she absolutely adored, Jackson and Lydia McGrady. A special thanks to her lifelong physician, Dr. Shawn Coffman, and the outstanding staff at Lincoln Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. Funeral services will be noon Monday, October 21, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home with Pastor Jerry Duncan and Fred Powers officiating. Interment will follow at Miller Cemetery, Sweetland, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Monday, October 21, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 20, 2019