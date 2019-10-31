|
|
NATALIE SUE ADKINS, 58, of Barboursville, passed away Tuesday, October 29, 2019, at home. She was born July 2, 1961, in Panama City, Florida, a daughter of Easter Kelley Miller of Barboursville and the late Charles A. Miller. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, Richard Dale Beckett. She is also survived by her husband of 20 years, Daniel Lee "Danny" Adkins; two sons, Jonathan Dale Beckett and Shaun (Rachel) Beckett; stepson, Mike Adkins; one sister, Kelley Lynne Sorrell; one brother, Charles Wayne (PiPi) Miller; grandchildren, Ashton Beckett and Santiago Adkins; special niece and her daughter, Jessica Wood and Ani; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Clara and Dwayne Wallace; brother-in-law, Eddie Ray Adkins; father-in-law, Edward Adkins. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, November 2, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Randy Hall officiating. Burial will be in Enon Cemetery, Salt Rock. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 31, 2019