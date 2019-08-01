The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
304-743-1500
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
NATHAN ALVIN CANTLEY


1975 - 2019
NATHAN ALVIN CANTLEY, 44, of Fraziers Bottom, W.Va., passed away Monday, July 29, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. He was born March 26, 1975, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of John Elmer Cantley and Joyce Marie Romine Cantley of Fraziers Bottom. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, August 2, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, with Brother Darrell Adkins officiating. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 1, 2019
