PHILLIPS FUNERAL HOME - IRONTON
1004 South 7th Street
Ironton, OH 45638
(740) 532-2144
Visitation
Saturday, May 18, 2019
10:00 AM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
11:00 AM
NELDA LAKE KEYS, 91, of Ironton, widow of Don Keys Jr., died May 16 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired secretary from Ford Brothers Trucking Company and owned and operated Don Keys BBQ in Coal Grove, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 18, 2019
