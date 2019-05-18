|
NELDA LAKE KEYS, 91, of Ironton, widow of Don Keys Jr., died May 16 in Ashland Community Hospice Care Center. She was a retired secretary from Ford Brothers Trucking Company and owned and operated Don Keys BBQ in Coal Grove, Ohio. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, Ironton; burial in Woodland Cemetery, Ironton. Visitation will be one hour before service at the funeral home. www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 18, 2019
