NELL LeMASTER, 89, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away at her home February 12, 2020. She was the daughter of the late Jack Hardin and Ethel Miller Hardin. She was preceded in death by her husband, William "Bill" LeMaster; a son, Michael Everman, and two sisters and their husbands, Grace (Gene) McKenzie and Frances (Jack) Short. She is survived by her three children, Cherri LeMaster, Lisa LeMaster Swimm and Fred LeMaster; two daughters-in-law, Debbie LeMaster and Beverely Everman; two granddaughters, Melissa (Brandon) Brown and Amanda LeMaster; one grandson, Rick LeMaster; a great-granddaughter, Bailey Brown; one brother, Charles (Betty) Hardin and many nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. She also loved her two "adopted sons" Larry Bailey and Ron Weschler. She loved several people that made her care at home easier, Dr. Cynthia Pinson, Beka Copley, Chase McFann, Lilly Price, Erin Anderson, Jeremy Block, Denise Mayes and Cathy Curtis. Nell was a stay-at-home mom who also took care of many children, including working in the nursery at First Baptist Church of Kenova for 30-plus years. She loved her "children," many whom still call her Mamaw to this day. She was a humble, loving, and kind person who will be deeply missed. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, at Rollins Funeral Home in Kenova. Funeral services will be immediately following the visitation at 2 p.m. with Pastor Rob Jones officiating. Burial will follow in Docks Creek Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude, an organization dear to her heart. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2020