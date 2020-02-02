|
NELLIE RUTH BALL, 91, of Milton, widow of Murrel Edwin Ball, passed away Friday, January 31, 2020, in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. She was born June 5, 1928, the daughter of the late Ernest Clark and Fay Clark Ball and stepdaughter of the late Roy Ball. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Shannon Clark and Henry Clark. She is survived by nephews, David Clark and Michael Watters; nieces, Shanna Sims and Ruthie Clark. Ruth was a graduate of Milton High School and Huntington Junior College; attended Marshall University; and was a retired legal secretary. She will be loved and missed. To live in the hearts of loved ones left behind is not to die. Aunt Ruth is now in Heaven with Uncle Murrel. In complying with her wishes, no visitation or funeral service will be observed. Chapman's Mortuary, Huntington, is assisting the family.
