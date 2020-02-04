|
NELLO McCALLISTER, 90, of Hurricane, W.Va., passed away February 2, 2020, at his home after an extended illness. He was a son of the late Brucie and Esta McCallister. He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Roy, Wattie and Waitman; sister Elizabeth Egnor and several nieces and nephews. Mr. McCallister retired from Columbia Gas and was a member of Teays Valley Missionary Baptist Church, Hurricane. He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Justine McCallister. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 6, 2020, at Chapman Funeral Home, Hurricane, with Dr. John D. Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Valley View Memorial Park, Hurricane. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. You may share memories of Mr. McCallister by visiting his tribute page at www.ChpamanFuneralHomes.com. Chapman Funeral Home, family-owned and located at 3941 Teays Valley Road, Hurricane, is honored to serve the McCallister family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020