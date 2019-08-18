The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home
1760 U.S. Route 60 West
Milton, WV 25541
NELSIE JEAN DOTSON

NELSIE JEAN DOTSON, 80, of Culloden, went home to be with our Lord and Savior on August 16, 2019, at home. She was born November 1, 1938, in Fayette County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Lester and Irene Adkins Cales. She was also preceded in death by her husband, David L. Dotson; son, Joseph Lester Dotson; daughter-in-law, Paula June Dotson; sister, Linda Bowyer; and brother, Ronnie Cales. She is survived by two sons, David L. (Kathy) Dotson II and Mark S. Dotson; two sisters, Nancy Treadway and Barbara (Robert) Backus; four grandchildren, Amber Hale, David Dotson III, Lucy Marcumn and Mark S. Dotson II; and seven great-grandchildren, Cora, Matthew, Elijah, Kathryn, Claire, Alice and Able. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, August 20, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Entombment will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be from two hours prior to the service at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 18, 2019
