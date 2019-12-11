The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
Service
Thursday, Dec. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Ridgelawn Memorial Park Abbey of Devotion
Huntington, WV
NEVA DEE LEWIS GOOLSBY

NEVA DEE LEWIS GOOLSBY Obituary

NEVA DEE LEWIS GOOLSBY, 85, of Barboursville, W.Va., left this Earth to join her heavenly family after a long and tiring illness on Monday, December 9, 2019. Services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 12, 2019, at the Ridgelawn Memorial Park, Abbey of Devotion with Rick Nida officiating. She was born January 3, 1934, in Mason County, W.Va., a daughter of the late Cecil A. and Celesta Dolly Walden Lewis. She was retired from Green Acres. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph Goolsby, brothers, Junior, Tenney, Cecil, Sherwin, Parren and Roger Lewis, and sisters, Alene Chapman and Janice Powers. She leaves to mourn: her children, Teresa (Steve) Thomas, Drema Goolsby and Jim (Loretta) Goolsby; grandsons, Aaron Goolsby, Steven (Jaime) Thomas, Christopher (fiancee Celeste) Thomas, Matthew (Mary Catherine) Goolsby and Brandon Goolsby; great-granddaughters, Emily and Madalynn Thomas; brothers, Dalton and Darrell (Sandra) Lewis; sisters, Mary Alice Heck, Laura Bell Barnett, Mildred Jones, Doris Jean Powers, Phyllis Sadler, Nadine (Edward) Gibson and Connie (Richard) Bartholomew; and sisters-in-law, Doris Jean Lewis and Ruby Lewis. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. The family would like to thank Dr. Myron Lewis and Hospice of Huntington for all their support. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 11, 2019
