1923 - 2020
NICOLA F. MORABITO, 96, of Huntington, went to his eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020, at home, surrounded by family. He was born December 6, 1923, in San Nicola D' Adore, Italy, the son of the late Rocco G. and Maria Rosa Sollazzo Morabito. He was also preceded in death by his beloved wife, Theresa Maria Lobaldo Morabito, and three sisters. He was a WWII Army veteran, a member of the VFW Post 1064, American Legion Post 93 and the Local Barber Union No. 347. He was a loyal member of St. Joseph Catholic Church for more than 70 years and served as Eucharistic Minister for 30 years. He was owner and operator of Midway Barbershop in Huntington since 1948. He is survived by his five children, Mary Rose Grant (Bill) of O'Fallon, Ill., Elizabeth Cook (Lacy) of El Segundo, Calif., Rocco Morabito (Brenda) of Huntington, Antonetta Karle (David) of Chesapeake, Ohio, and Constance Akerley and her son Russell of Huntington; twelve grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as countless friends and loyal customers. Services will be private for the family, with a Memorial Mass to be held at a later date. Klingel-Carpenter Mortuary is taking care of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Joseph Catholic Church, Huntington, W.Va. Family guestbook at www.klingelcarpenter.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 8, 2020
