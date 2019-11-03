|
NINA FLORENCE CANTLEY, 99, of Proctorville, Ohio, peacefully passed away at her home on Thursday, October 31, 2019. She was born and raised in Hamlin, W.Va., to the late Laken and Leva Black, along with her brother and sister, Charles Black and Louise Bolt, both deceased. Nina was also preceded in death by her husband, Silas Cantley; son, Robert Smart of Saline, Mich.; and two daughters-in-law, Brenda Smart and Julie Cantley. Along with being a homemaker, mom, "Mamaw" and "Grandma," Nina loved to share fond memories of growing up in Hamlin. She also was a member of the United Methodist Church in Proctorville, Ohio. Nina is survived by two sons, William Smart of Proctorville, Ohio, and Charles (Sunshine) Cantley of Franklin, N.C.; one daughter-in-law, Ingrid Smart of Saline, Mich.; five grandchildren, Bill (Lynn) Smart, Sherry Bennett, Jennifer Smart, Britt (Jeff Fuchs) Smart, Kirsten (Jameson Shultz) Smart; seven great-grandchildren, Katie (Sam) Miller, Kim (Perry) Adkins, Kyle Smart, Kara Bennett, Elisabet and Katrin Fuchs, and Robert Shultz; and finally two great-great-grandchildren, Malone and Bennett Miller. The family would like to especially thank three special ladies, Lillie, Tabitha and Cassie, for your loving kindness and caring of Nina. Visitation will be held at Handley Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., on Sunday, November 3, 2019, from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., with a graveside service following in Lincoln Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va., at 1 p.m. She will be greatly missed by family and friends. Condolences can be left at www.handleyfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 3, 2019