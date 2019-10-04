|
NINA RUTH MEADOWS, 84, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Saturday, October 5, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Minister Alan Cole. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton, W.Va. She was born September 18, 1935, in Logan, W.Va., a daughter of the late Thomas John and Pansy Garnet Brumfield Reynolds. She is survived by her loving husband of 66 years, John Coy Meadows; three daughters, Marcella Jane Klieves (Donald E.) of Louisville, Ky., Norah K. Dolin of Barboursville, W.Va., and Penny Lassetter (Brian) of Powder Springs, Ga.; one son, Darell C. Meadows (Janet Lewis) of Barboursville, W.Va.; four sisters, Irene Layton of Michigan, Sylvia Marts of North Carolina, Louise Tabor of Milton, W.Va., and Eileen Marie Gardner of Iaeger, W.Va.; two brothers, Garly Ray Reynolds of Pensacola, Fla., and Arthur Reynolds of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Memorial contributions may be made to Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Road, Huntington, WV 25702. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019