Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for NOLA ADDINGTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

NOLA CAMPBELL ADDINGTON

Obituary Flowers

NOLA CAMPBELL ADDINGTON Obituary




NOLA CAMPBELL ADDINGTON, 92, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Norman Wallace Addington, died March 21 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries