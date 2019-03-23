|
|
|
NOLA CAMPBELL ADDINGTON, 92, of Catlettsburg, Ky., widow of Norman Wallace Addington, died March 21 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel. Entombment will follow in Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, Help Fight RA, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Suite 309, Orlando, FL 32835. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 23, 2019
