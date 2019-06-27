







NOLA MAE GUE ADKINS, 84, beloved mother of Rhonda and Ray, acquired her heavenly wings on Friday, October 5, 2018. She was born and raised in West Virginia, but lived the past 10 years in Massachusetts. She was a caregiver at heart; she nourished her family with love, support and kindness as well as providing nursing care for many years at area hospitals as well as a private duty caregiver. She was preceded in death by our father, Doliver. Prior to his death, she managed the day-to-day operations of the family business. She was also preceded in death by her two daughters, Denice and Penny; during the months preceding her death, she expressed much joy knowing there would be a heavenly and joyous reunion with them. Besides her daughter and son, there are eight grandchildren, Kendra, Sarah, Bruce, Michael, Mathew, Farrah, Ray Jr. and Kricia, as well as 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson left to honor and lovingly remember her. She will continue to support us from heaven through our loving memories of her. By her wishes, a graveside memorial will be held at the family cemetery (Mays Cemetery) on Beech Fork Road on June 30, 2019, at 2 p.m. by Pastor John Harris. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary