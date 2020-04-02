|
|
NOLA PATRICIA "PATTY" NAPIER, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., went home to our Lord on Friday, March 27, 2020. Patty was a beloved wife for 52 years to Thomas "Tom" Napier Sr., who survives her. She was born on January 29, 1945, in Charleston, W.Va., the daughter of the late Leonard O. and Orzia Nola Parsons Sisson. She graduated from Vinson High School in 1962 and was a born-again Christian Baptist. She was a homemaker who lived for her family and animals. Besides being an expert hand embroiderer and sewing crafter, she loved gardening and experimenting in the kitchen. She was a longtime supporter of the ASPCA and several veterans organizations. A mother of three, she is also survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Thomas Napier Jr. and Tammy Hines Napier of Virginia; two daughters, Tina Michelle Tully and Jill Leann Napier, both of Huntington; one grandson, Peter McKinley Tully of Huntington; and a brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Gloria Sisson of Virginia; and two nieces, Julie (Robert) Robertson and Kelly Drudge, survive her as well. Private visitation by the family's request. Graveside funeral services will be Friday, April 3, 2020, at Docks Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. Reger Funeral Home, Huntington, is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Patty's memory to the ASPCA or Habitat for Humanity.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 2, 2020