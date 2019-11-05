The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
NONA JEAN HASH VASQUEZ

NONA JEAN HASH VASQUEZ Obituary
NONA JEAN HASH VASQUEZ, 84, of West Columbia, S.C., passed away on November 1, 2019, in Lexington, S.C. Funeral services will be conducted 11 a.m. November 6, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens by Rev. Carl Ames. Entombment will be in the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. She was born May 24, 1935, near Barboursville, W.Va., the only daughter of the late Paul V. Hash of Huntington, W.Va., and the late Nona Johnson Ezzo of Orlando Fla. She was an accounts payable bookkeeper for Aerodex Inc., Florida Equipment Company Inc., and RonLee Incorporated, all in Miami, Fla., and the office manager for Trench Shoring Services Inc., in Orlando, Fla. She was also active in her church, first at Grace Lutheran Church in Miami Springs, Fla., and then as a charter member of All Saints Lutheran Church in Orlando, Fla. She was predeceased by her parents; her husband of 40 years, Alfred "Al" Vasquez; and one "grandpug" Sam. She was also predeceased by her sister-in-law and husband, Francesca and Arturo Olivera of Honduras. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law Joseph Alfred "Joe" and Ralfette Hendrix Vasquez, and two twin "grandpugs" Rosco and Lucy. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Rosa Angelica Sierra of Honduras; niece Miriam Olivera of Honduras; nephews Alex (Norma) Sierra, and Rolando (Claudia) Sierra; and niece Suyapa (José) Mejia, and great-nieces and great-nephews, all of Houston, Texas and Miami, Fla. She is also survived by her daughters-in-law, sisters Joyce (Oddie) Porth, Teresa (Randy) Sharpe, and Diane (McNeal) Blewer and their families, all of Lexington, S.C. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. on November 6, 2019, at the White Chapel Memorial Gardens Mausoleum. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. The family would like to express its deep and grateful appreciation to Agapé Hospice House and Suites, Lexington, S.C. for the wonderful care and compassion they gave to her and her family during her brief illness and stay, and donations may be made to them at 128 Library Hill Lane, Lexington, SC 29072, or to the .
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 5, 2019
