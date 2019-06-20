







NORMA ELLIS, 97, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Jerry Stickler officiating. Burial will follow in Crook Chapel Cemetery. She was born October 15, 1921, in Huntington, the daughter of the late Watt and Marie Bryant Keesee. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Coleman Ellis Jr., a son, Michael Ellis, sisters, Mary Frances Keesee, Virginia Chatterton and Dorothy Tomblin, a brother, Frank Keesee, and three grandchildren, Patrick Hutchinson, Sherry Pitts and Brittianny Ellis. She was retired from St. Mary's Hospital with 24 years of service. She is survived by her loving family: three daughters, Kathy Carroll, Linda Allen and Sharon Pitts; a son, Brian Ellis; 12 grandchildren, including a special grandson, Larry Hutchinson; 18 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; a sister-in-law, Sue Keesee; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Beard Mortuary.