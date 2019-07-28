The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
NORMA FAY LAMBERT, 93, of Huntington, passed away Friday, July 26, 2019, at her residence. Graveside services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Monday, July 29, 2019, at Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born August 4, 1925, in Lincoln County, a daughter of the late Noble and Emily Katherine Colegrove Creasong. She was a retired cook for the Lincoln County Board of Education. Norma was preceded in death by her husbands, Kay Clay and Brady Lambert, and twelve siblings. She is survived by her daughters and sons-in-law, Linda and Lee Shrader of Huntington and Patty and John Lehman of California; four grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and seven great-great-grandchildren. At her request, there will be no visitation. Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 28, 2019
