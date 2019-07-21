







On Friday, July 19, 2019, NORMA JEAN BAKER, 84, entered into the presence of the Lord. She had waited her entire Christian life for that moment. Her faith has been made sight. Norma was born on April 14, 1935. She was the daughter of the late Herold and Ella Duckworth. Her biological mother was the late Myrtle Beckwith. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Lawerance Duckworth; granddaughter, Elizabeth Baker; and daughter-in-law, Lori Baker. Norma was a devoted wife to Lucian Darrell Baker I, who will miss her deeply. She was a dedicated mother to Barry Ayers and Brian (Denetta) Ayers, whom she loved with every fiber of her being. In 1981, she lovingly and courageously embraced the role of stepmother to Lucian Darrell (Linda) Baker II, Tom Baker, Jeff (Debra) Baker, Shirley (Kevin) Hiles and Julia (John) Skaggs. She was affectionately known as "Gran" to 14 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren. She was the sister of Judy (John) Moxley and sister-in-law to Connie Duckworth. She leaves behind Kim (Chris) Hanson, whom she loved. Norma formerly worked for The Prestera Center. During her retirement years, she enjoyed volunteering with the American Red Cross. Norma was a member of Cross Roads United Methodist Church, where she joyfully and faithfully served in many circles, church committees and the church choir. To celebrate her life, Pastor Dustin McCune and Pastor Bill Demoss will conduct a service at noon Monday, July 22, 2019, at Cross Roads United Methodist Church. Her family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church. Entombment will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington, W.Va. Chapman 's Mortuary, Huntington, W.Va., is in charge of arrangements. Pallbearers will be Barry Ayers, Brian Ayers, Lucian Darrell Baker II, Tom Baker, Jeff Baker, Kevin Hiles, John Skaggs and Jacob Skaggs. The family would like to extend a most heartfelt thanks to the doctors, nurses and staff of the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House and St. Mary's Skilled Nursing Unit for being so compassionate during a most difficult season of life. Norma fought the good fight, she finished her course and she kept the faith. She has claimed her crown of righteousness (2 Timothy 4:7-8). Online condolences may be sent to www.chapmansmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 21, 2019