







NORMA JEAN BECKNER, 84, of Culloden, W.Va., passed away on Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019, at Beard Mortuary with Rev. David Lemming officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. She was born November 25, 1934, in Hinton, W.Va., the daughter of the late Dorse and Ella Crook Ballard. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Beckner; a son, John Douglas Beckner; two sisters, Patty Gill and JoAnn Baber; and a brother, Donald Ballard. Norma was retired from the Social Security Administration and was an active member of Lewis Memorial Baptist Church. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Suzanne Beckner of Huntington, W.Va.; a brother, Doug Ballard of Beckley, W.Va.; five grandchildren; and a host of nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Beard Mortuary. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 29, 2019